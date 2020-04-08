Chris Cuomo Talks Coronavirus Symptoms, Says They're 'Depressing'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night gave an update on his battle with COVID-19, calling his symptoms “depressing.”

During a segment of his show “Cuomo Prime Time,” which he now anchors from the basement of his home as he self-isolates, Cuomo told CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that his symptoms, including a fever, were making him a “little depressed.”

“I feel lousy because it’s nighttime and I’m a little depressed because yesterday and today the fever came back with a little bit more gusto than it had in the past couple of days before that... and that’s depressing,” he said. “It’s hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day, it just wears you down, emotionally.”

Cuomo added that his ongoing symptoms have made him “start to question things,” even though he said he knows “all the probabilities are on my side.”

“But the less knowns there are, and the longer it takes, you start to doubt... and you start seeing these stories that trickle out just often enough to freak you out,” he continued.

Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in a note published to Twitter late last month.

Later in the segment of his Tuesday program, Cuomo said his symptoms have made him become “much more easily frustrated” by the “reactions by our leaders.” He mentioned Republican leaders in Wisconsin, who forced the state to hold an election on Tuesday during the coronavirus crisis.

“What happens in Wisconsin makes you even more upset when you’re sick the way I am because I don’t want people to have to deal with this,” he said. “And I don’t know why we’re putting people in positions of risk for no good reason.”