Chris Cuomo Reveals Main Fear He Now Has About His Coronavirus Infection

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday revealed what he now fears about his coronavirus infection as he delivered another daily update on his condition.
Cuomo, speaking with CNN colleagues Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, said he now worried about how long the illness would last and for how long he’d have to remain quarantined in the basement of his family home.
“My fear is that I’m going to get through this and then I’m going to get something else, these superinfections you guys talk about, like pneumonia or something like that, and I’ll have another 10 days,” explained Cuomo, who announced his diagnosis earlier this week.
“That’s my fear, now, like how will I handle that?” he added. “How will I handle another three weeks of this? That’s what I try to not focus on because it scares me.” He also repeated his concern about infecting other family members.
Cuomo described himself as currently feeling like a “deadweight all day long,” saying he is so lethargic that “I can stare outside and an hour and a half goes by” while profuse sweating had forced him to change his clothes seven times a day.
“It’s a really surreal existence,” he added. “I’m not bored because I’m barely aware of what’s going on.” On Thursday, Cuomo described enduring “wicked phantasmagorical experiences that are not dreams” including one involving his late father.
Check out the segment here:
