CNN's Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the network sent out a memo to employees indicating that Cuomo is “feeling well” and will still anchor his nightly show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from home.

Cuomo confirmed the diagnosis with a note on Twitter.

Cuomo opened his show Monday night to talk about the thousands of coronavirus-related deaths and the “very confusing times” we’re currently living through. He also implored people to “stay home.”

“We’ve got a long way to go. You’ve got to take this seriously, please,” he said.

“Remember, if you want to honor doctors, they are only asking us to do one thing,” says @chriscuomo. “It’s even a hashtag now. #StayHome. And not enough of us are doing it.” pic.twitter.com/frlRbr5CAW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 31, 2020

Just last week, Cuomo was seen at CNN’s offices in New York City. He is the third reported case at the network’s workspace.

“CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic. The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks. Anchors have been broadcasting from small studios and home offices. And office spaces are being regularly cleaned,” CNN reported of the network’s handling of the pandemic.

Cuomo has been making headlines during the pandemic for his occasional and lively interviews with his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). Just one day before his diagnosis, the pair had a discussion that went viral:

If you ever wondered how the holidays went at the Cuomo household. pic.twitter.com/8XfLhQBsms — Tilly In Bloomington (@BigLiciousT) March 31, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about his brother testing positive during a Tuesday press conference, calling Chris Cuomo his best friend and a beautiful person. “I don’t care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are ... This virus is the great equalizer. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. He is gonna be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong ― not as strong as he thinks ― but he will be fine,” said the governor.

Coronavirus has killed more than 34,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.