CNN’s Chris Cuomo returned to the airwaves on Tuesday evening hours after revealing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“You do not want this,” he told viewers.

Earlier in the day, he wrote on social media that he had been experiencing fever, chills and shortness of breath days after being exposed to people who later found out they had the virus.

Speaking on the air Tuesday evening, he said he felt fine ― but indicated his real concern is that he may have gotten a family member sick.

“You can understand how sickening that is to me as a husband and a father,” he said.

Cuomo is broadcasting from his basement, where he has quarantined himself from the rest of his family.

He said he was hesitant to talk about himself because his experience is “so small” compared to what so many others are facing.

“This is a fight,” he said. “It’s going to get worse. We’re going to suffer. And you have to accept that not with fear but with almost a fanatical sense of passion to fight because that’s the only way you ever made it through anything hard in your life, and this will be no different.”

See his full segment below:

“We do not have the testing data to make real sense of our reality beyond what we know is the face of [coronavirus] for an overwhelming number who get sick,” says @chriscuomo. “That face is mine. I tested positive.” pic.twitter.com/NmkAyAx9KW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 1, 2020