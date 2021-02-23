CNN's Chris Cuomo Debunks CPAC Chair’s Election Fraud Lies To His Face

But the interview soon went off-the-rails as Cuomo was forced to debunk Schlapp’s repeated lies about “widespread voter fraud,” part of the falsehood pushed by Trump himself about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Cuomo began by asking Schlapp if giving Trump the stage at CPAC was “tacitly endorsing his election farce.”

“I don’t know what that means,” replied Schlapp, a staunch supporter of the former president.

“Well, he lied about the election being a fraud,” Cuomo explained. “And you having him there and giving him a platform seems to be your acknowledgment of the same.”

“You’re making a straw man argument. It’s a boogeyman argument,” Cuomo told Schlapp at one point. “There is no proof of rampant fraud. Nobody is saying the process is perfect. You lost and now you’re going to keep that going.”

“You guys really want the conservative movement to be made on the back of a lie about the election?” he added elsewhere in the heated exchange.

Schlapp later acknowledged that President Joe Biden “is my president” and had won the election — but baselessly claimed that didn’t mean voter fraud hadn’t taken place, on both sides of the aisle.

Watch the full interview here:

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp defends his decision to invite Donald Trump to speak at CPAC this weekend, despite the former President's ongoing lie that he won the 2020 election. https://t.co/vboWYo5DjU pic.twitter.com/wOeCqdyMo5 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 23, 2021