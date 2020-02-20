CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon on Wednesday criticized what the GOP has become under President Donald Trump.

Cuomo accused Republican lawmakers who’d criticized Trump ahead of the 2016 election, but who now wholeheartedly endorse him, of “feeding off the teat of fealty.” “I argue that the GOP is no longer grand, the mighty pachyderm is packing it in,” said Cuomo.

“In fact, Trump is not a member of the GOP,” continued the “Cuomo Prime Time” host.

“You are all now part of the Trump Organization,” he said. “You sound more like representatives of his failed casinos than people elected to check his power.”

Cuomo then handed over to “CNN Tonight” host Lemon, who lamented how the GOP was now “a party of hypocrites” who were now either afraid of Trump or just wanted power.

Check out the full clip here: