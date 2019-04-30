President Donald Trump has a penchant for lying.

In fact, according to The Washington Post’s Fact-Checker column, Trump has peddled more than 10,000 alternative facts since his inauguration.

But CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday explained why he believed a falsehood that Trump peddled a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday could be “the worst” yet.

Trump falsely told supporters that doctors and mothers of newborn babies were conspiring to kill the infants soon after their birth.

“The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully,” said Trump. “Then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.”

Cuomo called it “a damnable lie, maybe his worst of all 10,000.”

Check out the segment here:

"This is all a sell, the Trump Trifecta: culture wars that push hate and division."



In his #ClosingArgument, @ChrisCuomo says that President Trump's 2020 political strategy includes the selling of lies and the stoking of fear.https://t.co/u98SEfzKCG pic.twitter.com/snXRxPaIL9 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 30, 2019

“I’ve never heard him lie any worse, Don, than if he called himself ‘Frankie,’” Cuomo added as he repeated his assertion when handing over to fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon.