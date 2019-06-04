Chris Cuomo hit back at Donald Trump on Monday after the president called for people to boycott AT&T in a bid to force the telecommunications company to make “big changes” at its subsidiary, CNN.
Trump lashed out at CNN on Twitter during his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. He said it was “the primary source of news available from the U.S.” abroad and its critical coverage of his administration was “very bad” for the country:
Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show, fired back:
This is America. We don’t have presidents who punish companies because they don’t flatter them enough. There’s nothing ‘great again’ about taking America down the path of the despot.
“Does the president really want people to lose jobs so that CNN won’t cover its lies as often?” Cuomo added. “Yes is the answer.”
Check out the clip here:
Trump has repeatedly branded CNN’s coverage of him that he doesn’t like as “fake news.”