Chris Cuomo on Wednesday demanded President Donald Trump come good on some of his 2016 election promises in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage across the country.

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” — who himself tested positive for COVID-19 in March, at the start of the public health crisis ― suggested a six-week reintroduction of restrictions in hotspots.

The “this federal government gets off its ass and starts like crazy to do everything it can to get the rapid testing up and going, MAGA, MAGA, MAGA, get our manufacturing going, the way you promised, end the carnage, which is the pandemic, like you promised,” the anchor continued, addressing President Donald Trump.

Cuomo speculated that “everything would change” and “we could safely send our kids back to school“ if those measures, combined with increased testing for the virus, were implemented by the Trump White House.

Check out Cuomo’s monologue here:

