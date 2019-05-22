CNN’s Chris Cuomo said Democrats need to look at the political reality of launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“It’s an unknown, alright,” said the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday. “And there is a real risk of making the bully in this so far, this president, look like a victim if you overreach in the name of oversight, like he keeps saying.”

Cuomo also suggested special counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress about his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

“If you get Mr. Mueller on the stand and he says what he found, how he found it, and why he explained it the way he did, the path forward from there will be clear,” Cuomo said.

Check out the clip here:

To be or not to be...that is the question for Democrats on impeachment.#LetsGetAfterIt #CuomoPrimeTime pic.twitter.com/t5jIES9Plw — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 22, 2019