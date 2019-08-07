MEDIA

Chris Cuomo Makes Powerful Appeal To Donald Trump About White Supremacists

The CNN host also advised Trump how to behave in his visit to the victims of the weekend's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump about how he should talk about white supremacist terrorists.

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” said Trump should criticize right-wing extremists in the same way he does Muslim terrorists.

“Don’t be that ugly, but be that specific,” said Cuomo. “Because they’re the same animal.”

Cuomo also reminded Trump of the past divisive rhetoric he should apologize for during his scheduled Wednesday visit to the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which was carried out by a gunman suspected of holding white supremacist views.

It “matters too much to not move forward together,” said Cuomo.

Check out the clip here:

