Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night explained why he believes the 2020 presidential election is “a contest for the soul of the country.”

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” claimed the Trump administration’s “new harshness” on immigration showed President Donald Trump was “more than just wrong in the head.”

“He’s really wrong in the heart,” said Cuomo. “America has always represented respect for law, but not at the cost of our humanity, not by doing what Trump wants to do to the needy.”

Cuomo noted the Trump administration’s recent change of policy regarding the deferrals of deportation for migrants with serious medical conditions. It would not “make a dent in the numbers of those” who Trump wants to remove from the country, he said.

“It is personal to me, it should be to you as well,” added Cuomo, who is of Italian descent. “What do you want your country to be about?” he later asked.

Check out the clip here:

We have another profound example of what this election is really about. This is a contest for the soul of this country. In defiance of the facts and the realities, this President has made it very clear how he sees people coming to our Southern border… pic.twitter.com/ltvvjAjQln — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 28, 2019