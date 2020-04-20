‘Talk Is Cheap’: Chris Cuomo Hits Trump, Pence Over Empty Coronavirus Promises

Chris Cuomo hit both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter Monday over the administration’s shortcomings in preparing for the coronavirus pandemic. And he used their own campaign slogan against them, wondering if they could “make America great again” by delivering personal protective equipment and testing materials to those in need.

On Sunday, Trump said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of the swabs needed for coronavirus tests after reports of shortages.

Accurate and widely available testing, experts agree, must be in place before the areas hit hardest by the virus can begin to reopen.

“You’ll have so many swabs you won’t know what to do with them,” Trump vowed.

But the CNN host ― who is battling the infection himself, as is his wife, Cristina ― wanted to know why it took this long in the first place. In a series of tweets, Cuomo linked to some stories on the issue, threw in a dash of historical perspective with a reminder of how U.S. production shifted in WWII and referred to the Trump/Pence slogan:

This has always been the message. Where is the admiral in charge of testing? Why in months could we not get the usa making what we need? https://t.co/zrxh8dml5u — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020

Regular people can do this...but our government cant figure out to make ppe? https://t.co/GeyfbOepGI — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020

Talk is cheap. We have had months in the richest country...the country that made ships and planes to win a war...now cant make a cotton swab? https://t.co/eB7YLyGbup — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020

2+ months he has had...hasnt figured out how to make a pair of gloves. #MAGA Time to live up to his slogan. America was great once in a crisis...we made what we needed in ww2. Will he make america great again? Blaming wont make ppe. Lies wont make tests. Can he deliver? https://t.co/gKd0HRQWjo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020

Why arent we making them? When will people demand we find our own solutions? Same talk for months... https://t.co/usCVBhbfCV — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020