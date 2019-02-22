CNN’s Chris Cuomo warned Thursday that “a storm is coming” with the reportedly imminent release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“This is going to be an especially chaotic time,” said the host of “Cuomo Prime Time.” “This president will be under pressure in all likelihood like he’s never been before. Not because he’s going to be removed in cuffs but because, almost certainly, he’s not going to like things in the report.”

Cuomo predicted Trump would use four tactics to lash out at the report ― misleading, changing the goalposts, distracting and abusing the media. Cuomo urged viewers to keep their focus on the facts.

“Expect the president and his allies to throw everything they have at you, to make as much noise as possible, to distract and obfuscate,” he explained.

Those who “seek advantage in any negative information” would try to “spin it fast and hard,” Cuomo added, telling people to “be on guard” and “remain reasonable.”

Check out the clip here: