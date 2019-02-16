Chris Cuomo said Friday night that he saw “something of value” from President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” explained how “left and right came together” in Congress to do a deal and keep the government open ― at the same time as multiple Republican senators were criticizing Trump over the pronouncement.

“And now, in the face of this emergency,” Cuomo continued, “they’re more united against this kind of political stunt by this president than we’ve seen them ever be about anything in the last two years.”

Cuomo suggested that “maybe” the GOP will “find its spine” when it comes to tackling Trump “because now we know something crystal clear, this president will clearly do only what he thinks is best for him.”

Check out the clip here: