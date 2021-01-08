Chris Cuomo Shreds Trump White House Staff Who Are Now ‘Running For The Exits’

Chris Cuomo noted Thursday night how members of Donald Trump’s cabinet and White House staffers are “running for the exits” in purported protest at the pro-Trump rioters’ deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, which was encouraged by the president.

But the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” refused to praise those officials who have now left their roles.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and a raft of other officials have all resigned from their roles since the deadly violence.

Cuomo acknowledged their departures show “the level of disrepair around Trump” and why he “may be remembered as the worst.”

But “there’s also a ‘so what?’ factor to this,” the anchor continued. “I do not believe these people receive a grace for what they are doing now. I don’t think it’s high ground.”

Cuomo called those who’d now quit for staying amid all the other scandals and controversies that have engulfed the Trump White House ― from the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents, the demonization of others and the thousands of lies told by the president and his acolytes.

And Cuomo warned the absence of those officials now would hinder the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“I do not think these people should be applauded,” he said.

Trump is an “inverse Midas,” Cuomo added. “Everything he touches turns to something far less valuable than gold.”

Check out Cuomo’s monologue here:

