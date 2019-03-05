Chris Cuomo Calls Out 'State TV' Fox News For Being 'Pawns Of The President'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo took aim at a rival network on Monday, labeling Fox News as “state TV” for the close ties between President Donald Trump and primetime hosts, such as Sean Hannity.

In a conversation with former Trump campaign manager and ex-Fox News contributor Corey Lewandowski, Cuomo called out Fox News for a “systemic effort” to do “nothing but parrot the president’s positions and ignore anything that’s bad for him and attack other journalists who report differently.” Cuomo also noted that it worked both ways, with Trump giving access to and doing most of his interviews with Fox.

Lewandowski attempted to claim otherwise.

“This president has been more accessible to the media than any president in modern history,” Lewandowski said, despite the fact that Trump rarely holds news conferences or gives interviews outside of Fox.

“That’s poppycock,” Cuomo replied. “He won’t even come on CNN. He only goes where he gets a pat on the back.”

Cuomo took pains to praise some people at Fox News, including anchor Shep Smith.