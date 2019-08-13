Chris Cuomo Speaks Out On 'Fredo' Fight: 'I Should Be Better Than What I Oppose'

Chris Cuomo spoke out Tuesday morning about a widely circulated video that showed him arguing with a man who’d allegedly called him “Fredo.”

In a video that lit up Twitter Monday night, the CNN host can be seen getting hot under the collar, saying an unidentified man had called him “Fredo” ― an insult referring to Fredo Corleone, the hapless, womanizing character from the “Godfather” films. During that confrontation, Cuomo, who is of Italian descent, likened “Fredo” to a racial slur.

“It’s an insult to your fucking people,” Cuomo tells the man in the video, referring to Italians. “It’s like the n-word for us.”

On Tuesday, neglecting to mention that comparison at all, Cuomo tweeted that he “should be better than the guys baiting me.”

“There is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness,” he wrote. “I should be better than what I oppose.”