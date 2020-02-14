POLITICS

Chris Cuomo Rips Top Donald Trump Allies For Going Full ‘MAGA Merch' With Their Clothes

The Republican lawmakers are wearing their loyalties on their sleeves, said the CNN host.

Chris Cuomo on Thursday called out President Donald Trump’s top GOP allies who have been caught on camera wearing what he described as “MAGA merchandise.”

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” noted how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) have both in recent days been spotted sporting attire branded with the words “Team Trump.”

“Country over party, they say,” said Cuomo. “But can we really believe where their loyalties lie when the answer may be in plain sight?”

Check out the full clip here:

