Chris Cuomo on Thursday called out President Donald Trump’s top GOP allies who have been caught on camera wearing what he described as “MAGA merchandise.”

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” noted how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) have both in recent days been spotted sporting attire branded with the words “Team Trump.”

“Country over party, they say,” said Cuomo. “But can we really believe where their loyalties lie when the answer may be in plain sight?”

Check out the full clip here: