John Kennedy Admits He Was Wrong On DNC Election Hack: 'It WAS Russia'

Kennedy, however, left some major wiggle room in his walk back. He told Cuomo he misheard Wallace as saying that “only Russia had tried to interfere in the election.” Though he believed Russia was responsible for the hack, he was reluctant to rule out Ukrainian involvement in other election interference, Kennedy explained.

But his clarification reveals how difficult it is for even one of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters to swallow the president’s narrative that the Democrats hacked their own emails with Ukraine’s help so they could blame it on the Republicans.

Fiona Hill, a former top White House adviser on Russia, testified before the House Intelligence Committee last week that the account is a “fictional narrative being propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

