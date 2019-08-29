President Donald Trump has made more than 12,000 false or misleading claims since taking office, according to a Washington Post analysis. But Kayleigh McEnany seems to think he hasn’t uttered a single lie.

On Wednesday night, the press secretary for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign said Trump never lies ― leaving CNN host Chris Cuomo stunned.

“He doesn’t lie,” she insisted. “Guess who lies? The press lies.”

Cuomo tried to get McEnany to admit Trump has lied, but she wouldn’t budge. She just repeatedly attacked the media.

"No. I don't believe the President has lied."

Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells @ChrisCuomo President Trump has never lied to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSlLHZ4h0m — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019

“I’m going to ask you this one more time,” he said. “Kayleigh McEnany, do you believe this president has ever lied to the American people?”

“No,” McEnany said. “I don’t believe the president has lied.”

“Wow!” Cuomo said, adjusting his earpiece. “That blew the IFB right out of my head.”

“Do you believe the fake news media has lied?” she said.

“Interview’s over, Kayleigh,” he said. “Please.”

Cuomo added:

“If you can’t admit that this president has lied to the American people, you will not have credibility with the audience. You’ve got a long way to go, Kayleigh.”

Despite the fireworks, the interview wrapped up cordially with Cuomo saying McEnany would be welcome on the show on again.

“Although you may have hurt me tonight in inviting you back because if you can’t admit that he lied, these people are never going to believe you about anything,” Cuomo added.

“I think you should take a look in the mirror, Chris,” she said.

“I do. And I don’t like these lines,” he said. “But I do like that I don’t lie to my audience every damn chance I get.”

"He goes after corruption hard and heavy?" says @ChrisCuomo, sparring with Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Trump's tweet on corruption in Puerto Rico. "...He's got an administration that's littered with perfidy...and he's about corruption?" pic.twitter.com/gKRKbTmqHX — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019