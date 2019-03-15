Chris Cuomo seems to have finally reached his limit of spin from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

On Thursday, the CNN host tried to get Conway to condemn comments made by President Donald Trump during a Breitbart interview in which he appeared to suggest the potential for violence by his supporters:

“I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of Bikers for Trump. I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”

But Conway wouldn’t do it.

“You’re just reading into it like you usually do,” she said. “He was talking about how peaceful and gentle many people are who are otherwise tough.”

Conway also asked for the quote, but when Cuomo tried to read it, she immediately interrupted him.

“Christopher, he didn’t threaten and he’s not threatening violence,” she said, then claimed Cuomo was defending violence.

“I give up,” Cuomo repeatedly said.

“I made a mistake, so I surrender. You will never ― you will never call him out for whatever he says or whatever he does. You are choosing pragmatism over principle, and I should know this.”

Cuomo then played a clip of a Wednesday interview with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who argued that morals didn’t matter much when it came to presidents.

“You could be the nicest, most moral person in the world,” McDaniel told Cuomo. “I don’t want you to be the president because I want to make sure you’re aligned with my politics.”

After the clip, Cuomo pointed out that the “character counts” mantra of the Republican Party was gone.

“I’m sorry is there a question lurking in there or are you pontificating?” Conway interrupted. “Because you invited me on here to answer questions.”

“Well, that would be a blessing,” Cuomo shot back.