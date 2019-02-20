Kellyanne Conway Casually Drops Mueller Bombshell In Wild Chris Cuomo Debate

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, hinted that special counsel Robert Mueller may never file a final report about the Russia investigation ― and if he does, the public might never see it.

In yet another raucous and lengthy appearance with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Conway casually dropped an aside that implied the long-awaited report on Russian collusion and other issues related to the 2016 election might not be completed.

“Let’s see if there’s a report to even discuss,” Conway said on Tuesday.

Cuomo said Americans want the report.

“No,” Conway said.

“Yeah,” Cuomo fired back as Conway tried to attack Democratic lawmakers investigating the president.

Cuomo steered the conversation back to the report, calling for it to be made public when it’s finished.

“That’s up to Mr. Mueller,” Conway said.

“No, it’s not,” Cuomo corrected.

Mueller’s responsibility is to deliver a report to the attorney general, who can decide where to proceed from there.

“The AG’s going to decide what to do with it, and that’s your boy, so hopefully it’ll come out,” Cuomo said.

Conway was noncommittal.

“We’ll see,” she replied.

"Let's see if there's a report to even discuss."



Speaking with @ChrisCuomo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway casts doubt on whether or not there will even be a Mueller report, adding "that's up to Mr. Mueller." https://t.co/CwuWEixvMa pic.twitter.com/ZsW4rqwpUn — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 20, 2019

The two also sparred over former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is making the talk show rounds as he promotes a book. McCabe has claimed that Justice Department officials discussed whether there was support within the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment for the removal of the president.

Conway called McCabe “a known liar and leaker” and said he “tried to overthrow a democratically elected president.”

She and Cuomo then argued over the credibility of McCabe versus that of Trump:

"It's hardly worth dignifying with a response. He's a known liar and leaker.... Why are we talking about it?"



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway fires back at former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who said he thinks "it's possible" Pres. Trump could be a Russian asset. pic.twitter.com/RV3jej57dT — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 20, 2019

And here’s even more of their conversation: