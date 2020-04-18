CNN’s Chris Cuomo joined the backlash against Fox News’ coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday as he fired back at a tweet from the rival network’s primetime personality Laura Ingraham.
“It never ends for state tv,” Cuomo responded to a post from Ingraham that attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Cuomo slammed the conservative network over its “constant division” and for weeks downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 37,000 people nationwide.
On Friday night, Cuomo (who has provided CNN viewers with daily updates on his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus) explained why he was “proof positive” of why mass testing for the coronavirus had to be in place.
Cuomo noted how, pr CDC guidelines, he was actually deemed well enough to emerge from self-isolation. “But I do not feel well,” he said, adding that “you do not want me standing next to you, sweating on you and coughing on you right now” because there was still “something funky” about his body temperature, which had not returned to normal. Cuomo feared he was still contagious.
“We don’t know where we are with this virus,” he added. “And if we can’t test people, we’re going to make mistakes and I’m a perfect example of it.”
Check out the clip here:
