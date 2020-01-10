CNN anchor Chris Cuomo delivered a stinging rebuke to both Democratic and Republican House lawmakers who on Thursday voted against limiting President Donald Trump’s war-making powers against Iran.

“The House voted 224 to 194 to limit the president’s ability to launch an attack against Iran without getting approval first,” Cuomo explained. “This is not a new idea ― that’s what is in the Constitution. My argument, I can’t believe it wasn’t unanimous.”

Only three Republicans in the Democratic-controlled House supported the resolution. Eight Democrats voted against. Cuomo said it wasn’t “about the GOP just choosing Trump over the truth.”

“There’s some of that, but Democrats have been anxious to give war power to presidents as well,” he noted. “This has been going on for a long time and it’s gotten worse and it is the worse example of congressional cowardice.”

“Now, though, we’re hearing really obnoxious comments that is making this partisan,” he added, citing Rep. Doug Collins’ (R-Ga.) claim that Democrats are “in love with terrorists” for not backing Trump’s military escalation with Iran.

Cuomo ripped Collins for “trying to divide Americans at a time that it is life and death that we come together.”

“Shame on you and every Trumper and never-Trumper who voted against this,” he added.

Check out the clip here:

"Shame on you and every Trumper and never-Trumper who voted against this."@ChrisCuomo addresses those who voted against the Iran War Powers resolution and those in the GOP who aim to divide the country when unity is a life and death matter. pic.twitter.com/kNMnXEeTdJ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 10, 2020