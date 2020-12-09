Chris Cuomo Shreds Lindsey Graham: ‘Do Your Words Still Come From Your Brain?’

Chris Cuomo slammed the GOP lawmakers who continue to back President Donald Trump’s reality-denying claim that the 2020 election is not over. (For the record, it is. And Trump lost).

Cuomo opened his CNN show Tuesday with a damning critique of Trump sycophant Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who this week fanned the flames of animosity by claiming “there is a civil war brewing in Georgia” and that it’s unreasonable to “sit on your ass and do nothing when you got a chance to save the country.”

“No, you don’t mean save the country, you mean save your ass,” said Cuomo. “Civil war. Seriously, senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile?”

Cuomo then noted how Graham and other so-called Re-Trumplicans have “plenty of company.” “Did you see the tweets from Arizona’s Republican Party? It’s calling on Americans to die for Trump,” he said. “Literally inciting violence on its official Twitter account posting a clip from ‘Rambo.’”

“It is absurd and embarrassing as part of political dialogue. And you know what it sounds like? Exactly what Joe McCarthy was pushing against the bogeyman of communism. We have been here before,” Cuomo added.

Check out the full clip here:

In his #OpeningStatement, @ChrisCuomo channels his inner Inigo Montoya and wonders what it might take for "ReTrumplicans" to accept Joe Biden as President.



"Will the SCOTUS nine nuthin' negation of the nugatory nonsense from Trump about the election be enough?" pic.twitter.com/TNYg9T67RD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 9, 2020