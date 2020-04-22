Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Suffering From Coronavirus, Mom Cristina Reveals

Mario Cuomo, son of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomo, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Cristina Cuomo shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to the 14-year-old and his recovery from the virus.
“After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” she wrote.
“My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms,” the caption continued.
Chris Cuomo revealed his own diagnosis with COVID-19 at the end of last month, quarantining in his basement for the requisite two-week incubation period. He also kept up his nightly broadcast on CNN, “Cuomo Prime Time,” where he informed the public about his fever dreams and other coronavirus symptoms.
Cristina Cuomo spoke out earlier this month about the impact the virus has had on her entire family, writing on her Instagram: “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. Covid-19 got me.”
“A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom. But the only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better. Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight — Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant. So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again,” she wrote of her children.
In her post on Wednesday, Cristina Cuomo explained that she’d be “applying a modified version of my remedies” for her son and that she’s been “feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch.”
As of this week, there are more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 178,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
