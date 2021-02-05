Chris Cuomo Grills GOP Rep. Over Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Don't Be The Worst Of Us'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo challenged a Republican lawmaker on Thursday over the GOP’s defense of its conspiracy theory-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“Don’t be the worst of us,” the “Cuomo Prime Time” host urged Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), one of 147 Republicans who voted last month to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The testy exchange followed the House’s vote to remove Greene of her committee assignments. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had failed to censure Greene on Wednesday.

Mullin repeatedly dismissed Greene’s endorsement of the dangerous QAnon movement as things she’d said before entering Congress. Greene offered a non-apology for the comments on Thursday.

It’s “time to move on,” Mullin declared.

But Cuomo wasn’t having it, suggesting Mullin only wanted to move on because “it’s inconvenient” for the party.

“You would never move on if it were a Democrat,” he proposed.

“You know the clock doesn’t stop,” Cuomo later said, noting how the GOP has attacked people for comments they have made years after the fact, if it suited the party.

Mullin argued that Democrats do the same.

“It doesn’t make it good. If the left does it, then let them get taken after it. Don’t be what you oppose. Don’t be the worst of us,” Cuomo fired back.

Watch the interview here:

You are moving on "because it's inconvenient" says @ChrisCuomo, to Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's ugly beliefs to comments made by some Democrats.



"None of them were doing anything like what this lady and…this group are about, and you know it" pic.twitter.com/cJAKxSWmle — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 5, 2021