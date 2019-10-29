Chris Cuomo Spars With GOP Lawmaker On Trump: 'It's Against The Law!'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo argued with a Republican lawmaker on Monday night over the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump that’s unfolding in the House.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) defended Trump for making “unconventional decisions.”

“We hired a businessman to run the United States,” Mullin said in defense of Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“You’re not allowed to do that,” Cuomo said later in the segment. “It’s against the law!”

But Mullin again defended Trump’s comments as merely “unconventional.”

“It’s abusive,” Cuomo fired back:

"Just because [Trump] has unconventional ways to go about things doesn't mean that they're illegal."

GOP Rep. Mullin Markwayne defends Pres. Trump as House Democrats' prepare for a full House vote on the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/csctHf5IjC — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 29, 2019

Mullin made headlines earlier this year for asking a question of a Democratic lawmaker during a hearing. When Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) attempted to answer, Mullin cut him off.

“You can shut up now,” he said.