Media From Both Sides Think CNN Should Fire Chris Cuomo

After the news broke on Monday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo played a bigger role than previously believed in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations, other members of the media had an immediate reaction: The cable network needs to fire him immediately.
That didn’t happen, although CNN did suspend him indefinitely on Tuesday.
Still, many of Cuomo’s media colleagues feel that his actions violated standard journalistic policies of objectivity.
And they didn’t mince words.
Some criticized the network for not dealing with Cuomo more harshly when his involvement in his brother’s situation broke last May.
One person called out CNN for allowing Cuomo to help his brother. They also threw shade at Fox News for criticizing its competitor while allowing hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to advise Donald Trump.
One conservative journalist snarkily noted that CNN is at least consistent since it also allowed legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin back on the air after co-workers at The New Yorker caught him masturbating during a Zoom call.