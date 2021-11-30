Media From Both Sides Think CNN Should Fire Chris Cuomo

That didn’t happen, although CNN did suspend him indefinitely on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Still, many of Cuomo’s media colleagues feel that his actions violated standard journalistic policies of objectivity.

And they didn’t mince words.

Chris Cuomo betrayed his profession to help his brother. He should resign. If he doesn't, CNN should fire him. By @GrahamDavidA https://t.co/o3Tm48Qb60 — nxthompson (@nxthompson) November 30, 2021

If some news channel intern did what Chris Cuomo did they'd have been fired one second after these docs were published https://t.co/IVw6XvKujP — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 30, 2021

ive seen friends and colleagues lose their jobs and blacklisted from the industry for doing so much less, so it's genuinely insulting to see CNN and Chris Cuomo flout standards. it's infuriating and i won't stop talking about it. — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 29, 2021

The Chris Cuomo issue is hard. On the one hand, he took a direct role in smearing victims of serial sexual misconduct. On the other, he's a terrible journalist and the living embodiment of the absolute worst of for-profit cable news cynically posturing as Truth Defenders — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 29, 2021

If this story is accurate, it describes a series of shocking ethical breaches — fireable offenses at any other news outlet. https://t.co/EqFsllFk9m — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo must resign. https://t.co/V2l5vp5ZWH — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) November 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo must resign or be fired by CNN. His involvement in helping his brother navigate the accusations was far more extensive than he let on. It was an ethical lapse and betrayal of his viewers. https://t.co/YvXQAU2NeQ — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 30, 2021

Some criticized the network for not dealing with Cuomo more harshly when his involvement in his brother’s situation broke last May.

The admission by @CNN that the documents relating to @ChrisCuomo merit further consideration is also an admission of failure at the highest levels of network leadership: They could have investigated this matter months ago and chose not to. https://t.co/HruMFybOc5 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 30, 2021

There are good people who work at @CNN. What the network is doing to so many hardworking people by continuing to employ @ChrisCuomo is nothing short of ethical malpractice.



He is a disgrace to journalism and a national embarrassment who tarnishes every SINGLE person at @CNN. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 30, 2021

One person called out CNN for allowing Cuomo to help his brother. They also threw shade at Fox News for criticizing its competitor while allowing hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to advise Donald Trump.

Advertisement

About time someone raised questions about the ethics of a primetime cable-news host secretly advising a political figure he’s close to. https://t.co/3Rn0tWobN6 https://t.co/ZkvFXpSsRy — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 30, 2021

One conservative journalist snarkily noted that CNN is at least consistent since it also allowed legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin back on the air after co-workers at The New Yorker caught him masturbating during a Zoom call.