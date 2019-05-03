Chris Cuomo Makes Heartfelt Plea To End The Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness

Chris Cuomo would ask for an end to mental illness, and not for world peace, if a genie from a bottle ever granted him a wish.

“Why? Peace is temporary, we know that,” the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” explained on Thursday night.

“Mental illness is too often, forever,” he added.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Cuomo dedicated an entire segment of his show to tackling the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“I’m sorry to be heavy, but I have never argued anything to you that matters more than this,” he said.