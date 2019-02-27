Chris Cuomo on Tuesday had some advice for Democratic and Republican lawmakers about how they should respond during Wednesday’s congressional testimony of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen.

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” said those on the right should “be slow to call out things in Cohen that you ignore on a daily basis from this president.”

And he urged those on the left to “stick to the matters that are most serious.” “Scandal is seductive, believe me, I know, but try to be productive.”

“Tomorrow is a big day,” Cuomo noted. “Hopefully it’s not about hype, but history.”

