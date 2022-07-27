Chris Cuomo Returning To Cable News After CNN Ouster

“I had decided that I can’t go back to what people see as the big game. I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media. We need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets,” Cuomo told Abrams on Tuesday. “I’m going to go where the news is, and I’m going to try very hard to be fair, and I want to do it here.”

Cuomo filed a lawsuit against CNN and its parent company in March demanding $125 million in arbitration, saying he was wrongly terminated and had since suffered serious blows to his reputation.