Chris Cuomo on Thursday warned no one is really immune from President Donald Trump’s attacks, not even members of his own Republican Party.

“We are all in the same boat my brothers and sisters,” said the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“If you don’t do Trump right, he will do you dirty,” he added.

Cuomo had earlier, in response to the GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to acquit Trump on impeachment charges, lamented the way in which the party had changed since 2012.

It now “bears no resemblance to its traditional self,” he said.

The party’s issues were “still there” but the values have been “eviscerated,” noted the news anchor.

“Literally, the guts of their ‘character counts’ and ‘live your faith’ has been changed to this,” he explained, before rolling footage of Trump claiming congressional investigations into him were “bullshit.”

