Chris Cuomo Lobs Withering Dig At RFK Jr. Over Kennedy Family Photo With Biden

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo snuck some venom into a question for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his family’s support of President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)
In an interview Monday, Cuomo showed the independent presidential candidate a photo of many Kennedy family members surrounding Biden at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday.
The host noted that many put out messages to the effect of “Go, Joe! We support you.” Kennedy’s sister Kerry Kennedy, who was pictured, wrote afterward on X, “President Biden, you make the world better.”
“What does it mean when the people who know you best say Joe Biden is better than their own brother, uncle, cousin?” Cuomo asked RFK Jr.
“Although that looks like a big crowd of people, it is a very small percentage of my family,” Kennedy replied. “...As you know from your family, we don’t always agree on things.”
The anti-vax Kennedy’s bid for president has been publicly rejected by his siblings who say he defies the Democratic values of the family. They also criticized a Super Bowl ad financed by a PAC for Kennedy that borrowed elements from a 1960 campaign commercial for his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.
RFK Jr. glossed over the objections, noting that “many” relatives work on his campaign.
“There are many people in my family who work for the Biden administration. President Biden is an old friend of my family,” Kennedy told Cuomo. “I understand that many of them disagree with me on the war in Ukraine, they disagree with me on Covid, on some of the public health issues, they disagree with me on the free speech issue. So, you know, we can disagree with each other in a friendly way and still love each other.”
“They look very happy in that photograph and, you know, it’s very exhilarating, it’s intoxicating being in the White House and I’m glad I got to...I played a role, I think, in facilitating that visit to the White House and bringing them all such happiness, so I’m happy about that,” he added.
Fast forward to 6:50 for Kennedy’s comments on the family photo:
Kennedy joked that he was hoping at least some of his family at the gathering would press Biden to get him some Secret Service protection. Kennedy said he previously applied for it after an alleged stalker invaded his Los Angeles property twice in the same day but had been rejected.
As for the family discord, several siblings denounced his independent candidacy last fall, calling it “perilous for our country.”