On Friday, Cuomo broke down the exchange ― which centered on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine’s president to probe his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden and his son ― and suggested Giuliani had actually come with a plan to provide cover for his client, the president.

“Don’t get caught up in the passion and miss what’s really going on,” Cuomo warned viewers. “The reason I seemed unaffected by the heat is because I’ve seen this act before. The rage and the rabid ripostes are just to get attention to what Mr. Giuliani wants you all to take in.”

Cuomo explained Giuliani’s tactics of pre-empting a story before it breaks to soften the blow, moving the goalposts to give cover to Trump and then arguing the alternative.

“Now, while I argue that Giuliani’s play is obvious, that does not make it ineffective,” said Cuomo. “He got a ton of attention with his outbursts but his Biden bombs went out too, and while he was tested here and was exposed for being tricky with the truth, many outlets are just repeating his side, helps his cause.”

Giuliani is a man with a plan: provide cover for Trump pic.twitter.com/yxJVa8qGy1 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 21, 2019