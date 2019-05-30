MEDIA

Chris Cuomo Issues Chilling Warning About Russia: 'We Ain’t Ready’

The CNN host made a dire prediction about the 2020 election as he dissected Robert Mueller's press conference.

Chris Cuomo made a frightening prediction about Russian interference in future U.S. elections on Wednesday night.

The host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” noted how “Russia came for us” in 2016 presidential election “and they’re coming again, and we ain’t ready.”

Cuomo’s warning came as he dissected Robert Mueller’s earlier press conference, during which the special counsel reiterated what he’d detailed in his Russia investigation report about the dangers of Russian state-sponsored cyber-attacks.

Cuomo warned “more sophisticated attacks” will “happen again in 2020” as he called out President Donald Trump for denying the threats that have been raised by intelligence agencies, and Congress for not acting on it.

