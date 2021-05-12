Chris Cuomo Goes To Town On Ted Cruz: 'Proof That Politics Makes You Stupid'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday tore into Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) description of the For the People Act, a Democratic-pushed package of voting rights and ethics reforms, as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor explained how the proposal to expand voting rights, which passed the House in March, seeks to counter voting restrictions that are currently being signed into law across the country that negatively affect both Republicans and Democrats.

“These are not about color, these laws. Just like Jim Crow. They weren’t explicitly about color. They were color neutral. But class catches you just the same,” said Cuomo.

“And you guys, white and Black, are going to be on long lines. Long lines with fewer people and less time to exercise your right to fight for anything better in your life,” he continued. “You’re going to be put in the back of the line again.”

Cuomo then addressed Cruz’s comment, which the Texas Republican made earlier Tuesday during a Senate Rules Committee debate on the legislation.

“This man is proof that politics makes you stupid,” Cuomo said of Cruz, who backed ex-President Donald Trump’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election result.

“This is a debate champion, Ivy League twice over,” he added. “And that is one of the stupidest arguments I can imagine. He’s right, they were Democrats (who passed the Jim Crow laws). You know what they also were? Bigots. That’s what they were.”

Cuomo said Cruz “owns that mantle” of being a bigot “because he stands for laws that are nothing but discriminatory based on class, face and place.”

“Jim Crow laws were aimed at making it nearly impossible for Black Americans to vote, without ever mentioning color,” he added. “The remedy is sitting in the House and the Senate, the For the People Act.”

