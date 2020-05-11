CORONAVIRUS

Chris Cuomo Busts Some Dad Moves In TikTok Dance Video With Daughter

The CNN host shook his booty after recovering from the coronavirus and now we're shook.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has entered the next phase of his recovery from the coronavirus ― the silly dad dance on TikTok. (See the clip below.)

Cuomo, who said his bout with COVID-19 got to the point where he had hallucinations, recently made this very real video with his 17-year-old daughter Bella.

He shook his booty and busted some dad moves in a clip she posted to the short-video platform.

Cuomo had coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as a daily confidant during his battle with the illness ― but one wonders what the infectious disease expert would say about his dance prowess.

Maybe permanent social distancing from the dance floor?

@bellavcuomo

#fyp when in doubt... dance party 😎🎉

♬ Cannibal X Whats My Name X Savage - rapidsongs

