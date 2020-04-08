Ailing Chris Cuomo Reveals Trump’s ‘Most Asinine Statement Of Leadership’ Ever

Chris Cuomo said Americans deserve the truth about the COVID-19 infection after President Donald Trump admitted on Tuesday that he had glossed over the extent of the problem.

Asked about his consistent efforts to downplay the coronavirus threat earlier this year, Trump claimed he knew the risk all along, but was trying not to cause havoc.

“I’m a cheerleader for this country,” Trump said. “I don’t want to create havoc and shock and everything else... I’m not gonna go out and start screaming, ‘This could happen, this could happen.’”

Cuomo, who is suffering from the infection, wasn’t buying it.

“That’s exactly what leadership is,” the CNN host said. “Anybody can tell people what they want to hear and make it easy. And then you know what you get? Exactly where we are right now. That was the most asinine statement of leadership I have ever heard.”

Cuomo said the president was trying to “bullshit” Americans at a time when they need the truth.

“We’ve got to do better than that. This president must do better than that,” he said.

See more of his monologue below:

"That was the most asinine statement of leadership I have ever heard."@ChrisCuomo responds to President Trump downplaying the dangers of coronavirus while calling himself a "cheerleader for this country." pic.twitter.com/tdEujx39Tb — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 8, 2020