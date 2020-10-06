Chris Cuomo Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Bulls**t’ Coronavirus ‘Propaganda’ Video

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night said he wouldn’t play the clip with audio of President Donald Trump speaking from the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was treated for the coronavirus.

Cuomo dismissed the footage as “propaganda.”

“I’m not going to play it for you. Why should it?” he said. “How much bullshit do you need in your life?”

Trump in the video claimed that he’s better and that he might be immune to COVID-19 now. And he told Americans “don’t be afraid of it” and “don’t let it take over your lives.”

Cuomo just about had it.

″‘Don’t let COVID control your life,’” he said, mocking the president’s words. ”Nobody wants it to control their life. They don’t have any choice.”

Then he called out Trump for denying Americans the same level of care he had in fighting the infection:

"Don't be afraid of Covid? 10,000 have died in the last 13 days. Don't be afraid of Covid? It just took down the most powerful and protected person in the world... his continued recklessness makes it impossible to be sympathetic."



- @chriscuomo on Trump's Covid-19 response pic.twitter.com/rtgoYVGkHh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 6, 2020

“His continued recklessness makes it impossible to feel sympathetic,” Cuomo said. “I feel for his wife. I don’t even know how she’s doing. They only talk about him.”

The CNN host also called out Trump’s doctors for the lack of information they’ve provided about the president’s health:

"This President is a walking lie," says @ChrisCuomo, detailing Trump returning to the White House and removing his mask.



"Every aspect of his pandemic experience and response exhibits disrespect... I'm upset because... this man who can do everything, does nothing." pic.twitter.com/BMrl0KKtws — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 6, 2020