Chris Cuomo Explodes At Trump's 'Virus Of Hate' After Michigan Kidnapping Plot

Six men were arrested and are facing federal charges for plotting to abduct Whitmer, who has been the target of attacks from Trump and his supporters for months over her measures to keep her constituents safe from COVID-19.

The alleged kidnapping scheme involved a plan to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home and hold a “treason trial,” according to an FBI affidavit. Terrorism, weapons and conspiracy charges were also brought against seven other men, authorities announced Thursday.

Despite tweeting intermittently all day, Trump did not say anything about the alleged terror plot against an elected official until 9:30 p.m. Eastern, during Cuomo’s broadcast.

On Trump’s silence, Cuomo asked, “Where is the outrage? How is this OK?”

“Mr. Law and Order?” he added. “What he ignores he empowers on purpose. And what he said to and about them empowers hate. It’s not just ugly talk on Twitter to people like me. They wanted to hurt her.”

Cuomo also wondered if Trump would be so quiet “if this were a Republican governor and 13 Black guys arrested.”

“He’d be saying “It’s a coup, it’s a coup,” Cuomo said. “Do you really want this sickness, this virus of hate he is fomenting? This isn’t Twitter, man. It’s not a stupid YouTube video. They were planning for a long time to get her. They were going to meet and train. They were trying to coordinate with other groups.”

He added: “Not all Trump supporters are hateful people. But why does it seem that all the hateful people are Trump supporters?”