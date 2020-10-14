Chris Cuomo Warns Trump Supporters About The Looming ‘Kiss Of Death’

President Donald Trump has worked a new line into his stump speech after recovering from the coronavirus and Chris Cuomo turned it into an ominous reference to the “Godfather” films.
For the second straight night, Trump told supporters he’d like to go into the crowd and kiss everyone, claiming he’s now immune to the COVID-19 infection and can neither catch it nor spread it.
“I’ll kiss every guy, man and woman, man, woman,” Trump said in Pennsylvania. “Look at that guy. How handsome he is. I’ll kiss him, not with a lot of enjoyment, but that’s OK.”
The president made a similar claim in Florida on Monday.
“I’ll kiss everyone in that audience,” Trump said. “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and them, everybody, I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”
But given that he’s talking about a deadly virus, one that has killed more than 215,000 Americans, the CNN host suggested that could be a very different kind of kiss:
“When he says he wants to go out into that crowd and give everyone the kiss, remember ‘The Godfather?’ He’s giving you a kiss all right, it’s il bacio di tutti baci, the kiss of all kisses. The kiss of death.”
See more of Cuomo’s monologue below:
