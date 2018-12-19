Cuomo Bombshell: CNN Host Shows Trump-Signed Letter Of Intent For Moscow Hotel

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday showed off a letter that directly contradicts a claim made over the weekend by Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump.

Giuliani was asked on Sunday about a proposed Trump Tower under negotiation in Moscow prior to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Advertisement

“It was a real estate project,” Giuliani said. “There was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it.”

However, the 2015 letter Cuomo held up had the president’s famous bold signature:

CNN obtains letter of intent for the proposed Trump Tower Moscow signed by Trump@ChrisCuomo: "This is a very negotiate situation. It didn't bind anybody anything. A letter of intent is just that. It means we're going to try to make this happen. But it was very well negotiated." pic.twitter.com/b1F9dWf3DS — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 19, 2018

Trump has insisted he would have been allowed to pursue such a deal.

“There would be nothing wrong if I did do it,” the president said last month. “I was running my business while I was campaigning. There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won, in which case I would have gotten back into the business. And why should I lose lots of opportunities?”

Advertisement

Giuliani told @DanaBashCNN two days ago that for Trump Tower Moscow, "there was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it." False. Don Jr. already told Congress his dad signed the deal. And today, @ChrisCuomo obtained the signed letter itself. https://t.co/YY2dcBMIgH pic.twitter.com/hScKgXAQ86 — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) December 19, 2018

However, Trump and his camp have given seemingly conflicting statements about the project, including Giuliani’s denial that Trump signed a letter of intent.

“Here’s what’s going on: This doesn’t matter legally, and that’s the point,” Cuomo said. “They’re not preparing for trial. Don’t examine it that way. They’re preparing for a PR campaign to convince you of what they want you to believe.”

Giuliani, in an interview with The New York Daily News following Cuomo’s report, called the signed letter of intent “bullshit.”

“It means nothing but an expression of interest that means very little unless it goes to a contract, and it never did,” Giuliani said.

Advertisement

Trump’s legal team has submitted the nonbinding letter of intent to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for review in the Russia investigation, Giuliani said.

“I don’t think I said nobody signed it,” Giuliani claimed ― the opposite of what he said on Sunday. “How could you send it but nobody signed it?”

Watch Cuomo’s full segment above.

This article has been updated to include Giuliani’s response.