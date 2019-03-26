Chris Cuomo Calls Out Team Trump For 'Taking A Victory Lap For Not Being Felons'

CNN’s Chris Cuomo isn’t impressed with the “victory lap” President Donald Trump and those closest to him are taking after the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation led to no new indictments.

In his summary of the unreleased report, Attorney General William Barr said Mueller had cleared the Trump campaign of collusion with Russia in the 2016 election but made no conclusion on obstruction of justice, saying it “does not exonerate him” on that issue. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, two Trump appointees, have decided that not enough evidence exists to establish the president’s guilt. Yet Trump and other members of his administration are cheering the results.

“They’re taking a victory lap for not being felons,” Cuomo told fellow CNN host Don Lemon. “That’s how low the standard is for behavior right now.”

Cuomo also said the fact that Mueller found no collusion doesn’t mean the investigation was a “witch hunt” ― as Trump had so often claimed.

“Just because somebody is not found guilty of a crime doesn’t mean it was wrong to ask the questions in the first place,” Cuomo said.

“If it was a witch hunt, look at all the witches who got caught,” Lemon said.

See their full discussion below: