CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night listed four debunked conspiracy theories that President Donald Trump, his supporters and Republican lawmakers are pushing about the Ukraine scandal.

The host of “Cuomo Prime Time” then explained their reasons for spreading the disinformation during the House impeachment inquiry into the president. The Ukraine scandal promoted said investigation.

“The president’s supporters are counting on you not to be able to tell them apart or not being able to keep track of who worked for which Ukrainian president and when,” Cuomo noted.

“What’s the goal? Distraction. Confusion,” he added. “To create doubt. And that’s the problem. That’s why we have to check it. Because when it comes to something as serious as removing a president, clarity is key.”

Check out the clip here:

"The Ukraine misinformation campaign is still very much afoot."



CNN's @ChrisCuomo lays out four debunked conspiracy theories being peddled by President Trump and his allies. https://t.co/gqPwidYQNi pic.twitter.com/HutFJHijEt — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 28, 2019