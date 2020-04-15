Chris Cuomo’s Biggest Coronavirus Fear Comes True As His Wife Is Now Infected

CNN’s Chris Cuomo says his wife, Cristina, now has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, that he’s been battling for more than two weeks.
“Cristina now has COVID,” he said on Wednesday night. “She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”
Cuomo said when he was diagnosed that his biggest fear about the infection was spreading it to his family.
“You can understand how sickening that is to me as a husband and a father,” he said on March 31.
But as he noted Wednesday night, “it is very rare for a family to be one and done.”
Cuomo’s brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, described how difficult it is to self-quarantine with coronavirus without getting others in the home sick ― and couldn’t help but needle the CNN host a little while he was at it:
Cristina Cuomo, founder of the wellness website Purist, had been posting updates about her husband’s battle with the disease on Instagram.
“He successfully turned the corner away from his severe symptoms and the potential danger of pneumonia, but still feels consistently light-headed, week, fever on, fever off,” she wrote on Tuesday.
Cuomo said on the air that evening that he thought his fever was gone... but then it returned.
“I’ve got to start again,” he said. “And that’s just how it goes.”
Now she’s battling that infection with him.
