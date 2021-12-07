Publisher HarperCollins has pulled former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s upcoming book following his firing from the news network.

Cuomo’s book, titled “Deep Denial,” was set to be released in the fall of next year through the William Morrow imprint Custom House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

“Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. The New York Post also confirmed the book’s cancellation on Tuesday.

CNN fired Cuomo on Saturday after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation revealed the extent to which he involved himself in combating the sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, the now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Documents showed texts between Chris Cuomo and his brother’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, in early March of this year.

“Please help me with prep,” the CNN anchor texted.

Advertisement

In another message, Chris Cuomo said he had “a lead on the wedding girl,” one of the governor’s accusers.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” the former anchor said in a statement Saturday.