Chris D'Elia Responds To Claims He Sexually Harassed Underage Girls

Rossi continues in later tweets, writing that she previously “thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man.”

“But he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*ck chris d’elia,” she wrote.

Of these allegations, D’Elia told TMZ: “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me,” he said. “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia’s manager referred to the TMZ statement when pressed for further comment by HuffPost.

In response to Rossi’s original thread, others have chimed in to reply or tweet separately to say that they too had experienced sexual harassment by D’Elia.