Chris D'Elia Dropped By Talent Agency, Managers After Sexual Misconduct Claims

The backlash against comedian Chris D’Elia, accused of sexually harassing teen girls on social media, accelerated Tuesday when the CAA talent agency dumped him as a client, Deadline reported.

D’Elia also was dropped by his manager, 3 Arts Entertainment, and his comedy gig booking agent, William Morris Endeavor, the Los Angeles Times reported.

D’Elia has not been charged with anything criminal and denies wrongdoing, but consequences are piling up.

Several women have come forward with anecdotes and screenshots showing creepy exchanges with the actor, including one in which D’Elia suggested making out with a 16-year-old. D’Elia, 40, said he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

Other women told the Los Angeles Times that D’Elia exposed himself in a hotel room after they appeared uninterested in sex with him.

The allegations earned strong words of condemnation from former “Whitney” co-star Whitney Cummings.

“I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned,” Cummings wrote in a tweet Saturday. “This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.”